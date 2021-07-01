Clear

More showers and storms today and tonight, perfect holiday weekend

No severe weather is expected today, but some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 7:33 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 7:33 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Happy July! It's another warm and humid start to the day. Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with clear skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon with another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. By the evening hours, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama from the northwest. As this front moves closer, we expect to see increased coverage of showers and storms, especially after sunset. No severe weather concerns today or tonight, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. Showers and storms persist into early Friday morning and gradually taper off through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the next 36 hours.

Once the front moves out, much drier, less humid, and slightly cooler air will filter into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. Overnight lows will be very comfortable in the low 60s with clear skies. Fourth of July weekend still looks great! We will see tons of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday before climbing back to near 90 Monday. Humidity and scattered showers and storms return Tuesday.

In other news, we now have Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic. The latest track of Elsa shows the storm passing through the Caribbean this weekend and approach Florida early next week. For now, it doesn't appear as though this system will become a hurricane and the current track keeps most if not all of the impacts from this system away from our area.

