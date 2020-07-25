More showers and storms Sunday and all week long

The never ending summertime pattern continues across North Alabama on your Saturday. Some locations will continue to see spotty showers and storms over the next few hours. Much of the activity should fade away with the loss of daytime heating close to sunset tonight. One or two storms this evening could still produce brief gusty winds and torrential rainfall, but severe weather is not anticipated. Overnight lows drop to the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning for locations that do see rain over the next few hours.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday, waking up to plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. We warm up quickly back into the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop during the afternoon hours and persist through the early evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps some small hail are all possible with stronger storms Sunday before fading away close to sunset Sunday night. Increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring the chance for more widespread showers and storms as we kick off the new work week Monday. By Tuesday, a cold front will stall just to our north. Several waves of energy will travel along this stalled front next week, allowing for daily showers and storms here in North Alabama. Rain chances begin to increase Tuesday, with the most widespread showers and storms expected Thursday. Strong storms cannot be ruled next week, but widespread severe weather is not expected for the time being. The main concern will heavy rain, as most of the area is currently expected to pick up 1.5" to 2" of rain next week with locally higher amounts possible in stronger storms. If there is any good news, the widespread showers and storms will provide some reprieve from our long stretch of 90+ degree weather. Highs drop to the mid 80 by late next week. Rain chances are still present, but begin to drop by next weekend.

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall along the far southern Texas coast this evening as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 miles per hour. The remnants of Hanna will continue to slowly makes its way inland tonight. While the hurricane force winds will drop to tropical storm force later tonight, heavy rain and significant flooding. Areas near Brownsville, Texas and along the US-Mexico are expecting over 10 inches of rainfall as a result of Hanna. Storm surge of three to five feet remains possible this evening for the Texas Gulf Coast stretching from Brownsville northward to Galveston. Hurricane Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.