More showers and storms Monday, as Fred approaches landfall

More showers and storms will develop during the peak heat of the day Monday. Our attention is also on Tropical Storm Fred. Data sources and the official track from the National Hurricane Center have moved Fred back to the east, with landfall near Panama City late this afternoon, early evening Monday.

This eastward track means less impacts for North Alabama. Having said that, areas closer to the Georgia state-line could still see widespread and potentially heavy rain beginning Tuesday morning that continues through the day. If this track holds, areas near and west of I-65 may not see much rain at all (outside of a few pop up showers and storms). This eastward track will also lessen our severe weather potential considerably, but wind gusts up to 25-35 MPH may be possible as Fred moves through. Rain and wind associated with Fred ends Tuesday night.

Even as Fred moves out, the warm and humid air-mass remains in place. Daily chances for showers and storms continue through next weekend, with chances peaking each afternoon. Highs are in the mid 80s through midweek before climbing back to near 90 by next weekend. We're also still watching Tropical Storm Grace and any impacts we might see along the Gulf Coast next weekend. For now, the track pushes Grace towards the Louisiana and Texas coasts, but the forecast will continue to change.