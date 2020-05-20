More showers Thursday, warming up for Memorial Day weekend

Most of North Alabama has stayed dry so far this afternoon, but a few light showers remain possible through sunset as a disturbance continues to bring pesky showers just to our north across middle Tennessee. Some of these showers could pivot southward impacting parts of our area over the next few hours. The most likely areas to see these showers will be our northeastern communities over Sand Mountain and the Huntsville metro area. Showers taper off after sunset, leaving us with cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight and early Thursday morning, especially in valleys and low lying areas.

Thursday looks much like Wednesday, with a renewed chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s. Similar to today, most of the showers we see tomorrow will taper off after sunset. However, we will be closely monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms to our west approaching our area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but should these storms hold together, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps gusty winds are all possible early Friday morning. More pop up showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon as temperatures begin to warm up into the low 80s.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms will continue each afternoon for your Memorial Day weekend. No day looks like a complete washout. However, if you have any outdoor plans over the long weekend, stay weather aware, as these storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs this weekend climb into the upper 80s. The summer like pattern continues into the new work week, with daily chances for showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.