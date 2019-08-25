More showers Monday, localized flooding threat continues

Most of the showers and thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley so far today have been in the Shoals, where numerous reports of flooded roadways were reported in Florence earlier this afternoon. More widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to overspread the entire region overnight and persist throughout Monday. The primary concern through tonight and into tomorrow morning will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Frequent lightning is also possible with any storms overnight or tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday before a cold front finally brings and end to this active pattern Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. The second half of the work week looks dry and pleasant for late August standards, with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in some locations Wednesday night through Friday night could drop into the 50s. The start of the long holiday weekend also looks nice as well, with lots of sun and temperatures in the upper 80s.