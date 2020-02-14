Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

More seasonable weather Saturday

Another cold morning is in store for north Alabama, but temperatures warm quickly with more sunshine.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:08 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:35 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It's been unpleasantly, unseasonably cold for the past 24 hours.  The blast of chilly air will last through Saturday morning.  Temperatures start out in the mid 20s and with a clear sky and light wind, get ready for a hard freeze in the morning. More sunshine is on the way Saturday, allowing temperatures to make it into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

Sunday is similar, although not as cold. By Monday, highs are back in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and showers return to the forecast overnight. Those showers continue Tuesday and a few thunderstorms get added to the mix later in the day. While a few leftover showers are still possible Wednesday and Thursday, the bulk of next week's rain looks to fall earlier in the week. Regardless, in total we can expect anywhere from half an inch up to localized amounts closer to two inches of rain over the next seven days.  We'll be monitoring water levels as the rain returns next week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Fayetteville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events