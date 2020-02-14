More seasonable weather Saturday

It's been unpleasantly, unseasonably cold for the past 24 hours. The blast of chilly air will last through Saturday morning. Temperatures start out in the mid 20s and with a clear sky and light wind, get ready for a hard freeze in the morning. More sunshine is on the way Saturday, allowing temperatures to make it into the mid 50s during the afternoon.

Sunday is similar, although not as cold. By Monday, highs are back in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky and showers return to the forecast overnight. Those showers continue Tuesday and a few thunderstorms get added to the mix later in the day. While a few leftover showers are still possible Wednesday and Thursday, the bulk of next week's rain looks to fall earlier in the week. Regardless, in total we can expect anywhere from half an inch up to localized amounts closer to two inches of rain over the next seven days. We'll be monitoring water levels as the rain returns next week.