More scattered storms Wednesday

Thunderstorms developed along a stalled front draped across North Alabama Wednesday morning. This will be the divding line for best storm chances through this afternoon and evening. This slow to nearly stationary front will keep stronger storms south of the boundary which will be near the Tennessee River today. The further south it pushes the lower coverage of showers and storms North Alabama will see Wednesday.

Mentioned above is the fact that this front slows substantially on its journey through the state. That means that a few showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through at least the end of the week. Temperatures drop temporarily, then increase, rising to near 90 by Friday and into this weekend.