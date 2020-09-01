More scattered storms Tuesday

Low clouds and fog from this morning will continue to erode and lift heading through the rest of the morning Tuesday. Periods of partly to mostly sunny skies will allow for highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Scattered storms start to develop between 10AM and noon, reaching a peak during the afternoon and evening. Like Monday, a few strong storms will be possible again. By Wednesday, storm chances wane to a more isolated level. As a result of fewer storms, temperatures should warm into the lower 90s and the humidity will make it feel like it’s close to 100°.

By Thursday, an approaching front from the northwest increases storm chances a bit to end the week. Expect scattered storms both Thursday and Friday and in the wake of the front, the wind shift will lower humidity and provide some drier, more comfortable air. Lows even dip to the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday mornings.