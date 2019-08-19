More scattered storms Tuesday

A hot, humid, and stormy weather pattern continues to start off the work week. More showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are the primary concerns. Coverage becomes more widespread Tuesday, with scattered storms once again during the afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible especially tomorrow evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected. More scattered storms continue on Wednesday as well.

Our focus then shifts to the end of the week, where a frontal boundary will stall out over the Tennessee Valley Friday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely impact the opening night of Friday night football across north Alabama. Please keep this in mind if you are attending any games Friday night. Daily chances for scattered thunderstorms will persist for each of the next seven days in this very active pattern. High temperatures will drop to the lower 90s and upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend, but the humidity will continue to make it feel near the triple digits at times for the next several days. Summer is here to stay for a little while longer!