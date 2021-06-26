More scattered storms Sunday, pattern stays active through next week

Nearly all of North Alabama stayed dry today with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s. Outside of a brief shower or two in northeast Alabama through sunset, we will remain dry overnight as lows dip to near 70 under mostly clear skies. While the humidity wasn't too bad today, that will be a different story in the days to come!

Your Sunday forecast looks very similar to what we saw Saturday. Most spots remain dry, but isolated showers and storms will be possible thanks to daytime heating during the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Tomorrow is definitely not a washout for any outdoor plans you might have, but stay weather aware. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The "air you can wear" humidity builds back in for the upcoming workweek thanks to a south/southwesterly flow pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The increased humidity, combined with another system approaching the eastern US, will increase our rain chances midweek and late week. Coverage remains scattered Tuesday and Wednesday and will peak each afternoon. The most widespread rainfall is expected late Thursday into Friday and maybe next Saturday as a cold front sweeps through North Alabama. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible with any storms over the next week, but the overall severe threat is low. Rainfall amounts will vary for each location depending on where storms pop up, but a general 1 to 2 inches will be possible area wide.

The higher rain chances bring us more cloud cover, which will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s late next week and perhaps for the 4th of July weekend too.