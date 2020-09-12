More scattered storms Sunday, heavy rain possible later this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the rest of your Saturday evening, with the main focus for activity across northwest Alabama. Some lingering showers will remain possible overnight tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy downpours for areas that saw storms earlier this afternoon could cause localized flooding in some locations late tonight.

By Sunday morning, a frontal boundary currently off to our northwest will slowly make its way towards North Alabama. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop as early as sunrise tomorrow morning and slowly move across North Alabama throughout the day. Drier air will move into from the east, resulting in decreasing rain chances Sunday afternoon and evening. We will need to continue to closely watch the potential for localized flooding in locations that see heavier storms train over the same areas. Despite this drier air moving in for the second half of Sunday, the muggy airmass will stick around.

As we kick off the new work week, our attention shifts to the tropics once again. This time, we are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Sally as it makes its way closer to the Gulf Coast. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Sally strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane Monday, maintaining that strength as it makes landfall near New Orleans and along the Mississippi coast Tuesday evening. For North Alabama, some outer bands associated with tropical moisture from Sally could arrive as early as Monday or Tuesday. However, the latest forecast trends have the remnants of Sally curving back towards central Alabama by Wednesday. Should this track hold, North Alabama will likely see widespread heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through all of Thursday and even into Friday. There will be plenty of tropical moisture to work with as the remnants of Sally moves further inland mid week, meaning this storm will be a very efficient rain producer. We will need to keep an extremely close watch on the potential for flooding for the second half of next week. Our latest forecast shows widespread amounts of two to three inches of rain for all of North Alabama over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts possible. Further to the south, areas south of Birmingham will likely see four to six inches of rain, while areas along the Alabama and Mississippi coast could see close one foot of rainfall in the next week.

This forecast will continue to change in the coming days. Please stay with us at WAAY 31 for updates as this forecast evolves and prepare now for possible heavy rain and flooding in North Alabama for the latter part of next week.