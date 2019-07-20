More scattered storms Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms will continue for the next 2-3 hours before fading away after sunset. Sunday looks to be a repeat of today with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

The start of the new work week also looks wet as a cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday. Rainfall totals between Sunday and Tuesday could range from 1.5-2.5 inches for the Shoals and 0.5-1.5 inches for areas along I-65 towards Sand Mountain.

Once this cold front moves through, we will finally get a break in the rain and the humidity. Expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures well below normal for the second half of the work week with highs in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday.