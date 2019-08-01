More scattered storms Friday

Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening across much of the Tennessee Valley. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are possible with any stronger storms for the rest of the evening. Friday looks like a repeat of today, with daytime heating leading to more scattered showers and storms across the Valley during the afternoon.

Showers and storms are more isolated Saturday before coverage increases once again by Sunday. Daily chances of scattered showers and storms stick around for much of the next seven days. Temperatures hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the humidity makes things feel more like the upper 90s and lower triple digits.