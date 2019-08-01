Clear

More scattered storms Friday

More scattered storms for Friday afternoon. Humidity makes temperatures feel like the upper 90s to near 100 for the next several days.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening across much of the Tennessee Valley. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are possible with any stronger storms for the rest of the evening. Friday looks like a repeat of today, with daytime heating leading to more scattered showers and storms across the Valley during the afternoon.

Showers and storms are more isolated Saturday before coverage increases once again by Sunday. Daily chances of scattered showers and storms stick around for much of the next seven days. Temperatures hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the humidity makes things feel more like the upper 90s and lower triple digits.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events