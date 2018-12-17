More rain on the way later this week

Our week started quietly, and we will get another quiet day before rain returns for the end of the week.

Our Monday evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop through the 50s through 7 PM and then into the 40s. Expect mid-30s by sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday will stay dry with highs in the mid-50s.

Our next weather maker is a storm system moving ashore in the Pacific Northwest tonight. It will bring a chance for rain starting Wednesday night. The biggest rain day will be Thursday. Rain may linger into Friday morning, but quiet weather will resume for this weekend.

Temperatures will drop going into the weekend, too. Highs will hold in the mid-50s through Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday and Saturday will be colder with 50s with lows in the lower 30s. Sunday through Christmas Eve and Christmas will be cool with a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the 30s to lower 40s.