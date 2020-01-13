Clear

More rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday

Shower chances will gradually pick up for North Alabama late this afternoon. Isolated strong thunderstorms are capable of hail by tonight.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The break from wet weather will be coming to an end by late this afternoon and evening for North Alabama.  Moderate to heavy rain will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning.  There is even the threat that a strong storm or two could produce damaging hail: 1" diameter or greater.

The localized flood threat will linger through Wednesday if not Thursday because of the delay from run-off into creeks, streams and rivers.  The next dry stretch will run from Thursday and into Friday with shower chances increasing by Friday evening.   Our final wet system of the next 7-10 days will exit Saturday night.  Expect 2-3" of rain today through Saturday with locally higher amounts.

Finally by Sunday North Alabama is able to dry out some into next week.   We will also see the return of winter temperatures into next week.  Highs could possible stay in the 30s by early next week.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 49°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
