More rain Saturday before winter returns to North Alabama

Friday starts cooler than most mornings of the last 7 days. Many areas will likely drop to the 30s for the first time since Thursday of last week. More clouds move in ahead of our next system Friday but most if not all of North Alabama should stay dry through tomorrow night.

That next system is a cold front that will bring showers to north Alabama as early as late Friday night. Widespread rain will move in just before sunrise Saturday morning. The good news is rainfall totals for Saturday have dropped quite a bit. We are only expecting about a quarter of an inch with isolated areas seeing up to a half inch of rainfall. However, with all the rain we have seen recently, it won't take much to cause some flooding issues along creeks and rivers and low lying areas Saturday. We are not expecting any thunderstorms Saturday, as this looks to be a classic "plain rain" event for our area.

Once the cold front and rain exit the region late Saturday night, winter returns at long last! Highs struggle to reach 40 for the early part of next week, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. We also enter a much quieter pattern next week, as high pressure overtakes the region, giving us lots of sunshine well into next week.