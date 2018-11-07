More rain & the season's first widespread freeze are on the way

Two aspects of our forecast are important for you. First, more rain is on the way. Second, we could be looking at our first widespread freeze this weekend.

The rain is first in line. It comes with high temperatures in the 50s, so we will need umbrellas and jackets for both Thursday and Friday.

Our Thursday starts with a dry morning drive. Areas of spotty rain will begin developing between 10 AM and noon. Not everyone will get rain at first, but rain will increase through the afternoon. While there will be rainy spots around for the Thursday evening drive, some of us will still be dry. Rain will steadily increase after 10 PM Thursday. Widespread rain is likely for the Friday morning drive. Rain will fade from west to east between 9 AM and 1 PM Friday. Friday night will be dry. That drier air will set us up for much colder air to arrive this weekend.

This weekend is when sub-freezing temperatures come into play.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Nights and mornings will chill into the upper 20s and lower 30s. While a few spots have seen temperatures drop to 31-32 degrees, this is likely to be the first widespread freeze of the season. A hard freeze is not likely this weekend, but it could become possible around the middle of next week. That potential comes after another round of cold rain on Monday.

The rain Thursday night and Friday and the rain on Monday are just rain. Severe thunderstorms are not likely with either of these rainy periods.