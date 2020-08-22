More pop up storms Sunday while closely watching the tropics

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible through the daylight hours this evening especially across northeastern Alabama. We're not too concerned about the potential for strong storms this evening, but brief heavy downpours are possible with any of these storms over the next few hours. By sunset, much of the remaining activity will fade away with the loss of daytime heating. A stray shower or two can't be ruled out overnight for communities along the Alabama-Georgia border, but everyone else will stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Showers and storms will once again be possible Sunday afternoon with daytime heating but coverage should be much more isolated than the last few days across the region. Isolated pop up showers and storms will continue each afternoon through Tuesday with temperatures hovering around the 90 degree mark for highs each day.

By midweek, the forecast becomes a bit murky. That's thanks to Tropical Storms Laura and Marco that will be making their way into the Gulf of Mexico in the next 24 to 48 hours. While there is still plenty of uncertainty, what is becoming clear is impacts for areas and interests along the Gulf Coast are becoming likely thanks to these storms. The latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have Marco being the first of the two storms to impact the Gulf Coast, now making landfall near New Orleans midday Monday as a Category 1 hurricane. Then, Tropical Storm Laura follows suit, with latest forecasts projecting landfall in nearly the exact same location as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, potentially delivering a 1-2 punch to New Orleans and the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts. For North Alabama, the impacts to our weather will be from Laura should any impacts be seen, as Laura maintains it hurricane strength along the Mississippi River Thursday, with the center of the storm staying west of Alabama.

It cannot be stressed enough how much uncertainty remains with these two tropical systems. The biggest uncertainties lie in how these two storms interact with each other in the Gulf and the exact track of these storms. Both of these uncertainties will ultimately determine impacts along the Gulf Coast and here at home. It is still too early to nail down the exact impacts. However, please continue to monitor the forecast closely and stay with WAAY 31 for updates. If you have any interests along the Gulf Coast, please be sure to put your hurricane precautions in place.