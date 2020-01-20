More pets and people make their way inside Huntsville warming shelter

With the frigid cold temperatures, more homeless people are making their way into a warming shelter.

As of Monday night, there are 45 people at the Grateful Life Community Church in Huntsville.

On Sunday, they turned their church into a warming center. Church members have been feeding the homeless several meals and providing them games and entertainment.

Grateful Life is the only local shelter that allows pets. One woman told WAAY31 she didn't want her puppy outside in the cold weather.

"Pretty rough, I mean...It's OK in the summer time, but in the winter time, it sort of gets rough," said Darlene Davis.

Church members said they are in need of heavy jackets. This is Grateful Life's 6th year opening as a warming shelter