More people expected to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA predicts some 54 million Americans will be traveling this year for Thanksgiving. That's the highest travel rate since 2005, according to AAA.

Many people in the Shoals said they try to avoid holiday traffic all together, while others say they hope traffic won't be an issue since they don't have far to go.

"We normally travel the weekend after Thanksgiving," said Shoals resident, Terra Lovell.

Lovell and her family have almost a two hour drive into Tennessee for their family Thanksgiving, but they plan around the traffic.

"All our family gets together after the holidays that a way we avoid most of the traffic and we get more time together if we spend the weekend instead of just Thanksgiving," said Lovell.

According to AAA more than 50 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving. Randy Putnam is one of those travelers. He told WAAY31 he will be going from Lexington to Athens for his family Thanksgiving. Putnam said he's not to worried about traffic.

"It shouldn't be too bad. Around North Alabama there isn't a lot of travel time getting somewhere and usually you get there and you stay there for a little while," said Putnam.

AAA said the amount of people predicted to be on the road traveling for Thanksgiving is up by about 5% compared to last year. They say people having more money and lower gas prices probably helped to boost travel for this year.