More options now available for parents seeking Covid-19 vaccine for children

More options are now available for parents wanting to get their children vaccinated against Covid, with Huntsville Hospital beginning to offer the vaccine to children aged 5–11 on Friday.

However, appointments are filling quickly. WAAY 31 visited the online portal Friday and found all slots for that day were filled before the clinic opened at 2 p.m.

Of course, that's not the only place Huntsville families can go to receive the vaccine. Physician offices, pharmacies and county health departments throughout North Alabama have access to doses, which are administered to the most recently eligible age group in two doses, three weeks apart.

Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatrician at Children's of Alabama, is one of many health care professionals urging everyone who can get the shot to do so. He said Covid-19 was the eighth-leading cause of death among children in the last year, and the shot is better for children than getting sick and developing immunity if they survive.

"The immunity following infection or disease is less deep, less broad, less long-lasting," Kimberlin said. "... It is inferior. Immunity following vaccination, vaccine-induced immunity, is superior. It lasts longer. It is more broad, and it hits more of the emerging variants out there."

As of Friday, state health officials reported six pediatric patients were hospitalized statewide, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. At the peak of the delta surge, more than 90 children were hospitalized with Covid.