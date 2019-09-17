More jobs coming to Huntsville and Courtland

More jobs are coming to Courtland and Huntsville. This comes after Lockheed Martin broke ground on their new Hypersonics Manufacturing Facility in Courtland yesterday. Lockheed Martin said their new facility will bring 72 jobs to the Courtland area and 200 jobs to Huntsville. People in Courtland say this could be beneficial for their community. The company broke ground on the new facility with the help of high-level dignitaries, including Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Richard Shelby, and the U.S. Army's Chief of Staff.​ The facility will be used to build and test hypersonic missiles and equipment that’s aimed at protecting our country.

Lockheed Martin said their manufacturing facility in Courtland​ will be working directly with their engineering facility in Huntsville on military defense technologies.​ They also say all 272 jobs will pay around $70,000. One woman WAAY 31 spoke to has lived in Courtland her whole life. She describes the area as a ghost town and says the new facility could grow the community

"Hopefully it will bring in some people who might be interested in opening up some small businesses and attract more people to our historical town," said resident, Peggy Hazle.

Lockheed Martin officials tell WAAY 31 there are two buildings that will be part of the Courtland facility. The first one will be built by February of 2020 and the other one should be completed a year after that.