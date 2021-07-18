More heavy rain to start the new week

Sunday has been the same weather storyline across North Alabama as spotty downpours continue to develop this afternoon. We are seeing a bit of lull in the rain for the time being. However, several impulses of energy will continue to ride along a stalled frontal boundary to our north across Tennessee. These disturbance will lead to repeated round of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue to develop through the evening hours tonight. Torrential rainfall and very slow storm motion will lead to potential flash flooding this evening, so please use caution if you have plans later on. A low pressure along this front to our west right now will also slide closer to North Alabama later tonight, enhancing our overnight rain chances that will continue into Monday morning.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms stick around all day Monday as the stalled boundary inches closer to North Alabama. Beyond Monday, models are split on what happens with this frontal boundary. Some keep the front hung up nearby while others push it south. Regardless of the front's exact location, it will be close enough for more scattered showers and storms Tuesday, but coverage will be a touch less widespread (a 50-50 shot instead of 70-80% chance).

This front is rather weak so it won't be enough to significantly change our weather pattern. High temperatures are in the mid 80s to start the week with humidity making it feel more like the low to mid 90s. By midweek, we return to the typical afternoon pop up storm chances that we're used to seeing in late July. Less rain coverage means temperatures climb back to near 90.