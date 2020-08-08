More heat, more humidity, and spotty storms Sunday

A steamy Saturday continues across North Alabama. For many areas, today is the hottest day of 2020 so far. Temperatures stay hot through this evening before dropping only into the low 70s tonight under mostly clear skies. The heat returns in full force once again for your Sunday, with highs back in the mid 90s for many spots. A stalled frontal boundary off to our southeast today will drift back northward towards our area Sunday as a warm front. This warm front will bring the return of spotty showers and storms Sunday afternoon, especially for areas east of I-65. Some gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms Sunday, but most storms will likely only produce brief heavy rainfall. This warm front will also bring in even more humid, muggy air that will allow for heat index values in the lower triple digits Sunday afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans Sunday, stay cool, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioned areas.

Rain chances inch higher through the upcoming work week. The most widespread rain chances appear to be Wednesday and Thursday, but daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will linger every day in the week ahead. Any storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. We are also watching the potential for more organized complexes of storms to dive southeast towards North Alabama late next week that could perhaps bring a higher risk for stronger storms. It's too early for specifics but something we will continue to monitor closely in the coming days. A general half inch to one inch of rain is possible the next seven days, with higher amounts possible for areas that see heavier pop up storms this week. The heat will linger despite increased rain chances, as highs remain in the low to mid 90s.