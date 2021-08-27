More heat and spotty storms today, all eyes on Ida

Typical summertime weather continues to close out the work week. Temperatures this morning are once again in the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies. We'll see plenty of sunshine today, but it won't be too terribly hot. Highs are seasonable this afternoon in the lower 90s. Not as concerned about dangerous feels like temperatures today as those will only peak in the mid 90s thanks to a persistent southeast breeze at 5-10 MPH. A stray shower or storm may develop this afternoon, but data sources are keeping most of us dry during the day. Having said that, most short term guidance does bring a small wave of showers later this evening (past 9 PM), so we'll maintain a chance through Midnight before we begin to dry out for the night. Friday Night Football should be in good shape outside of a passing shower.

The weekend looks like the same story here in North Alabama. Highs each afternoon are close to 90 with the chance for isolated pop up showers and storms each afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could see some heavier downpours for a brief time. Throughout the weekend, we will continue to keep a very close eye on Tropical Storm Ida. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has not changed much. Landfall is still projected late Sunday night along the Louisiana coast near major hurricane strength. From there, what's left of Ida will curve back to the right towards North Alabama. Based on this current track (which WILL change in the days to come), we are in a prime position to see heavy rain early next week. For now, the heaviest rain looks to take place Monday night through early Wednesday. Current rainfall forecasts suggest upwards of 3 to 5 inches for all of North Alabama, with locally higher amounts possible in northwest Alabama. Too early for specifics on the severe weather potential. Again, the forecast will continue to change. We'll keep fine tuning the forecast but be ready for a lot of Ida talk in the coming days.