More heat and pop up storms this weekend

The stagnant summer pattern continues across North Alabama for this last weekend of July. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s and we'll warm up quickly into the low 90s for highs this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will not be as bad as what we saw earlier this week, but still take extra precautions if you plan on being outside today. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop this afternoon and continue into the early evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Sunday is nearly a carbon copy of Saturday with highs in the low 90s and scattered pop up storms in the afternoon. Rain chances become a bit more widespread by the second half of next week.

We're also keeping a close on eye on the tropics this morning. Tropical Storm Hanna is poised to make landfall along the far southeast coast of Texas later today as a Category 1 hurricane. Hanna's main threats will be storm surge and significant flooding, as over 10 inches of rainfall is forecast for areas south of Corpus Christi down to the US-Mexico border.