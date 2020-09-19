More great Fall like weather Sunday

Even though Fall officially starts this Tuesday, the Fall like weather has arrived a few days early in North Alabama! This nice stretch of quiet, pleasant weather will last for a few more days, so be sure to get outside and enjoy it. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to break up during the predawn hours Sunday morning. Expect clearing skies early Sunday giving way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. The tranquil weather pattern continues through the start of the work week, with more sunshine and slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s and low in the low to mid 50s. it would not be a surprise some of our northeastern communities see overnight lows in the 40s Monday and Tuesday morning! Safe to say that you'll want to grab the jacket out the door the next few mornings, but you won't need for too long as we'll warm nicely each morning.

By midweek, the forecast becomes a bit more murky again. That is thanks in part to Tropical Storm Beta. This evening, Beta remains over open water in the Gulf as it begins to make its way due west towards the Texas coast. Beta's strength looks as though it will at tropical storm force winds, but will bring significant rainfall to much of the Gulf Coast, as it straddles its way from Texas towards Louisiana through Thursday. North Alabama could be in line to see rain showers from the remnants of Beta by late Wednesday night, with the most widespread activity on Thursday. However, this is far from certain, as data sources continue to hold big differences in the exact impacts (if any) from Beta here at home. For now, we will maintain a chance for scattered showers Thursday and Friday, with lingering showers possible next Saturday. This forecast will continue to change, so check back with us for more updates as we fine tune the forecast. Temperature wise, highs will inch back into the low 80s with overnight lows near 60, both near average for mid to late September.