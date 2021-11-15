More companies means more jobs, but are there enough workers? State labor secretary says yes

North Alabama's economy is buzzing as more large companies move into the area, bringing more jobs and opportunities.

This has left some North Alabamians concerned that there aren't enough people to fill all of the job openings, but Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor, said companies wouldn't make North Alabama home if they didn't believe there was a stable workforce here.

Right now, there are two available jobs for each person employed, Washington said. He encouraged those looking for a job to check out their local Career Center for help.

"We're just one part of the equation in terms of raising awareness to connect people looking for work and getting them into the workforce, so we know what our role is," Washington said. "If someone is looking for work, the Career Center is one of the best landing spots for them."

Click here to find a Career Center near you.