More comfortable for Tuesday

A cold front swept through North Alabama earlier Monday and another "reinforcing" front is on the way by Tuesday morning. Dewpoints (and thus humidity and "feels like" temperatures) will continue to drop behind this front, making for a great mid-June forecast these next few days.

Lows tonight reach the upper 60s and for Tuesday highs are near average - in the upper 80s. Get ready for a pleasantly mild start to the day Wednesday and Thursday and lows each morning dip to the lower 60s and highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

The tide begins to turn by Friday. Temperatures heat up to the lower 90s again and for Father's Day weekend, we don't have the best news for the forecast at this time. A developing system in the Gulf right now will be heading into the southeast by Saturday. There's still quite a bit to work out when it comes to the exact strength, timing, and impact of this system in North Alabama, but right now, I wouldn't be banking on a dry weekend for outdoor plans.