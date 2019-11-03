More clouds tomorrow, rain returns Thursday

It has been another perfect Fall day across north Alabama to close out the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 60s. Our weather pattern stays tranquil for the first half of the work week. Monday morning starts off cool once again, but it will not be as cold as what we have experienced the last three mornings. Temperatures in most spots will stay a few degrees above freezing in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible, especially in outlying or sheltered areas. No Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning will be issued for tonight. We warm back up into the low 60s Monday, but we will see quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day.

Our normal high temperature for this time of year is 69 and our normal low is 45. We have been well below those numbers for the last few days. A warming trend is on the way as we steadily warm back up to near normal by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some spots may actually reach the 70 degree mark Wednesday afternoon! That warm up is short lived, however, as our next weather maker arrives in north Alabama Thursday. Off and on showers will be on the increase throughout Thursday and into Thursday night. Some showers will persist into Friday morning, but north Alabama will be dry in time for the first round of the high school football playoffs Friday night. At this point, rainfall totals look to stay around one inch for most locations. Once that system clears out on Friday, cold temperatures return, with highs Friday afternoon struggling into the 50s and lows for Saturday morning back to near freezing.