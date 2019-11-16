More clouds Sunday, warming trend for the work week

The abundance of sunshine we saw on Saturday allowed us to reach the 60 degree mark for the first time since Monday. While that is still a few degrees below normal for mid-November, a warming trend is on the way for the next five days. Sunday will stay dry, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as a weak disturbance makes its way through the area. There will not be any moisture to work with this disturbance, so we will stay dry. Highs will be a couple degrees warmer tomorrow, climbing into the lower 60s.

As this first weak disturbance clears out Sunday evening, we will see a drop in our temperatures back down into the mid 50s Monday. In addition, a second weak disturbance will arrive Monday, but will again be lacking in moisture, so we will continue to stay dry. More clouds persist Tuesday, but we begin a warming trend back into the 60s. By Wednesday, clouds clear out and highs warm up into the mid 60s, which is actually a couple degrees warmer than normal! By Thursday afternoon and evening, a cold front will makes it way into north Alabama that will bring our next rain chance to the area. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty among data sources as to when rain will arrive and exactly how many waves of rain we can expect. For the time being, our forecast will keep scattered showers in the forecast beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday and Saturday. We will nail down the specific timing over the next few days, but keep these rain chances in mind if you have plans late next week or next weekend.