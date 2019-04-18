More clarification needed from Alabama EMA on disaster declaration for flood-ravaged counties

We're learning more about what President Trump's disaster declaration could mean for North Alabama.

He gave the title to 10 counties statewide for February's flooding. The North Alabama counties included in the declaration are Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb, Colbert and Franklin counties.

Colbert County Emergency Management Director Mike Melton said he actually learned about the president's disaster declaration from our station. Melton said he hasn't gotten anything official from the state yet, but he says this is a step in the right direction.

Now, it's figuring out what funding counties and cities can get and what funding individuals could possibly get.

"The data has not gotten to me yet to know exactly what is covered," said Melton.

Melton said he is waiting on official word from the state to find out exactly what these federal funds could cover. Public assistance would cover roads and government buildings that have damage.

Small Business Administration loans could be made available if at least 25 homes or businesses had major flood damage. Individual assistance means 100 homes must have major damage and be uninsured for that funding to kick in. Major damage is defined as at least 40% of a building being damaged.

"They came here, and they went to 140 addresses in Colbert County. Based off those numbers, we're still waiting. We're not sure, we could get a PA and nothing else or we could get SBA and nothing else," said Melton.

Melton said he is still waiting for the state to give them a call and go over what funds they could get. Once they learn that they will inform the public.

"We will plan an applicants briefing so we can get the state together to show them what the next process is of this and move forward with that part," said Melton.

Norma Hallmark's home in Nathan Estates was flooded in February, along with about 19 other homes. While she and her husband have been making repairs they still can't live in their house.

"It's probably going to be at least another month before we can get back in," said Hallmark.

Hallmark said she was feeling more hopeful after the President's declaration and she hopes some funds can go to help her family and neighborhood recover.

"We need the financial assistance if we can get it," said Hallmark.

Hallmark said the community has been a great help in all of this and she appreciates how hard local officials and Colbert EMA have been working.

Melton said once they get more clarification on the federal funds they will work on a date and time for the press conference.