More children and young adults getting flu this season

According to the Department of Public Health the flu virus is impacting more young people.

New data shows more than half the cases this year infected people under the age of 25.

Public Health officials say there has been an increase in how many children are getting the flu this year and many schools and child care facilities have reported outbreaks.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said half the flu cases are impacting those younger than 25. One Lincoln County woman has experienced this first hand when both her sons and boyfriend got the flu within a week of each other. She told WAAY 31 it's made her be extra cautious so she doesn't get the flu next.

"Just trying to Lysol everything, and wear a mask around the house and stuff so hopefully we don't get it," Emily Sumar told WAAY 31.

Health officials say parents should keep all sick children at home, and adults who are feeling sick or have a fever should stay home as well to prevent the spread of the flu.