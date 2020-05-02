More beautiful weather Sunday, rain chances return Monday and Tuesday

Hope you got outside today! It has been a perfect Spring day across North Alabama, with loads of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Expect much of the same for your Sunday as well. Outside a few passing fair weather clouds, expect more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s once again. Sunday will be a tad more humid than Saturday, but all in all, it will still be a perfect day to get outside, take in some fresh air, and get some yard work done around the house.

We are continuing to monitor a pair of quick hitting systems that will provide us with our next rain chances for the early half of the week. The first system arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning. A weak front just to our north will have a few showers with it as it slowly slides toward our area Monday morning. A few spotty showers are possible especially along the Tennessee-Alabama border before sunrise Monday, but many locations will stay dry. What's left of this front will leave a boundary right over North Alabama Monday afternoon, meaning a few pop up showers and maybe one or two storms will develop with daytime heating Monday afternoon. Any pop up showers and storms will fade away quickly once we get past sunset Monday night. The second system will bring a renewed chance for showers and storms Tuesday. Data sources are delaying the onset of rain to later in the evening and perhaps into the overnight hours Tuesday night. However, some showers and storms could develop as early as Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will not be a total washout, but heavy rain and perhaps a few strong storms are possible. The severe weather risk remains low, but we will watch the trends closely. A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning before we begin to dry out.

After this second front moves through Tuesday evening, expect a cool down back into the low 70s Wednesday and even cooler temperatures in the upper 60s for next weekend.