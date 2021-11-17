More area athletes sign their Letters of Intent to play at the next level

Signing to play collegiate athletics at the next level is an accomplishment that should be celebrated.

Wednesday three more north Alabama athletes signed their names on the dotted line to play at the next level.

Madison Academy's Libby Privett signed to continue her basketball career at Wofford College.

Decatur's Bonnie Frost also signed her National Letter of Intent today. Frost signed to continue her soccer career with South Alabama.

Hartselle's Grace Tapscott signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Alabama A&M.

Congratulations to all of the athletes that have signed their letters of intent over the past two weeks.