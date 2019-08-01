More afternoon thunderstorms Thursday

Thursday afternoon will warm to the low 90s for most of the Tennessee Valley. This is more than enough heat to get thunderstorms going in the Valley today. Initial showers and storms will begin around noon with increasing coverage of storms by the mid afternoon. Main concern for today is damaging gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. Heavy rain may lead to difficult driving conditions.

Storm coverage will likely drop slightly Friday and Saturday but thunderstorms remain possible for the entire Valley each afternoon. No major changes in temperatures for this first week of August. Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s which is near normal for this time of the year.