Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More afternoon thunderstorms Thursday

Like Wednesday, any strong thunderstorms that develop this afternoon can produce heavy rain and possibly damaging wind gusts.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Thursday afternoon will warm to the low 90s for most of the Tennessee Valley.  This is more than enough heat to get thunderstorms going in the Valley today.  Initial showers and storms will begin around noon with increasing coverage of storms by the mid afternoon.  Main concern for today is damaging gusty winds and periods of heavy rain.  Heavy rain may lead to difficult driving conditions.

Storm coverage will likely drop slightly Friday and Saturday but thunderstorms remain possible for the entire Valley each afternoon.  No major changes in temperatures for this first week of August.  Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s which is near normal for this time of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events