More afternoon storms Tuesday, widespread rain arrives later this week

Tuesday warms to around 90° for North Alabama. That is enough daytime heating for another round of showers and storms today. Initial storms will develop by lunchtime, becoming more numerous by late afternoon. If Huntsville(KHSV) hits 90° today it will be the 15th day in a row in the 90s but will also be final day of this streak.

For Wednesday and Thursday, storm coverage is on the increase. An approaching cold front and a trough that sets up near North Alabama will play a role in sparking activity in the area. While storms will still be most widespread across the second half of the day, a few showers and storm lingering into the overnight will be possible. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s and the increase in storms and clouds puts a cap on warming.

There's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time, but persistent, heavy rain will present a flooding threat in the coming days. Parts of North Alabama are highlighted for a flash flood risk Thursday. In addition, any stronger storms will be packing frequent lightning, gusty wind, and potentially some small hail. Storms shouldn't be quite as widespread by the weekend, but it won't be completely dry, either.

Something else worth mentioning: the tropics. A cluster of thunderstorms east of the Lesser Antilles will track westward in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 90% of tropical development in the next 48 hours. In the case, it would become Tropical Depression 9. If it strengthens further, we'd have our ninth named storm of the season: Tropical Storm Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.