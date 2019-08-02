Clear

More afternoon storms Saturday

Scattered afternoon storms will continue through the weekend. Temperatures continue to feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Scattered thunderstorms continue to be the main weather story heading into the first weekend of August. Daytime heating combined with the humidity will continue to bring daily chances for scattered thunderstorms for the next several days. The greatest chances for these afternoon storms looks to be this weekend, with a 40 percent chance on Saturday increasing to 50 percent Sunday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will accompany the strongest storms we see this weekend.

As many kids across the Tennessee Valley head back to school next week, daily chances for showers and storms will stick around. The good news is storm coverage will be more isolated than what we are expecting for the weekend. Most areas will stay dry for the start of the work week, with chances for showers and storms hovering around 20 to 30 percent. Temperatures next week also stay near normal with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70. 

