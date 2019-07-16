More accusers come forward in sexual assault lawsuit against Decatur rheumatologist

Four more accusers have come forward in a sexual assault lawsuit first filed in May of 2018 against a Decatur rheumatologist, Dr. Michael Dick.
The complaint has been amended three times and now includes 31 women. It was filed Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court and is a class action lawsuit.
Dr. Dick is facing harassment charges by women who claim he groped them and treated them inappropriately during doctor visits.
In April, Dr. Dick spoke to WAAY 31 after he was arrested in Montgomery on a Morgan County felony warrant. See that story here.
Mobile users can read the lawsuit here.
