More accusers come forward in sexual assault lawsuit against Decatur doctor

We're hearing from the attorney for women who claim a Decatur doctor sexually assaulted them.

Rheumatologist Michael Dick is accused of assaulting dozens of women, and we've learned four more women have recently come forward.

Attorney Nick Lough is one of several lawyers working to get justice for the accusers in this case.

“We get phone calls all the time. In fact, we’ve received phone calls this week about this specific case and about the actions of Dr. Dick," Lough said. "Is it surprising that we’ve had more people come forward? I don’t think it is.”

Rheumatologist Michael Dick is accused of sexually harassing or assaulting 31 women, but Attorney Nick Lough says that number could be higher.

“It just hasn’t stopped. People continue to come forward and continue to tell us some of these stories," Lough said. "Everyone has a very similar story.”

Dr. Dick’s Decatur office closed back in October after he was found guilty of misdemeanor sexual harassing.

Those women accused Dick of groping them and treating them inappropriately during doctor visits. The state temporarily suspended his license.

Dick was then arrested in March on a felony warrant. The indictment claims he had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled woman who could not give consent.

“When you hear these stories, they’re just gut-wrenching," Lough said. "Is that somebody you want practicing medicine in the state of Alabama? It’s certainly not someone I want practicing in the state of Alabama. I don’t want my friends or my family to go see a doctor who is accused of doing anything like that.”

The main goal, Lough says, is to make sure Dick isn’t able to practice medicine in the state of Alabama ever again.

“We want to make sure that the women who we represent get the justice that they deserve. That’s what we’re hoping for at the end of the day," Lough said.

WAAY 31 spoke with Dr. Dick back in April and he denied the accusations against him.

We reached out to him again on Wednesday to see if he’d comment on the recent accusations, but we're still waiting to hear back.