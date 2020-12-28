Clear

More Muscle Shoals students set to return to in-person classes

Students will go back to school on Jan. 7.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 3:06 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Muscle Shoals City Schools said the number of students coming back to in-person learning will be larger in the spring semester.

Students will start school on Jan. 7, five days a week, as usual. Superintendent Chad Holden said this can all change at the drop of a hat that's just one way the pandemic has taken a toll on education.

"We are seeing a lot more failing grades than what we were used to seeing and there is a great debate about the standardized testing, because there is a school of thought that we need to test this year to get that bench mark," said Holden.

Holden said students who went virtual struggled more.

"Our in-person students quickly caught back up and by the time they ended the fall semester, by in large, our elementary students were right where they needed to be. Our virtual students, we are not seeing the type of progress we'd like to see with them," said Holden.

Holden believes this factors into the reasons why more Muscle Shoals parents will send their students back to in-person classes.

"When we started the school year, we had about 20% of our students choose the virtual option and we're seeing only about 10% choosing the virtual option and we're excited about that. We're ready to have our students back in the classroom. The virtual option has been a challenge because not every family dynamic lends itself to doing it yourself at home," said Holden.

Holden said the older students did better with virtual learning, but he worries about the long-term effects this will have on elementary age students' education in the long run.

Holden also said right now, there is no official word on when teachers in the state or his district will get the coronavirus vaccine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 345628

Reported Deaths: 4691
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49645658
Mobile24933487
Madison21206179
Tuscaloosa17772216
Montgomery15558271
Shelby15020103
Baldwin12825152
Morgan1019687
Lee985674
Etowah963591
Calhoun9232149
Marshall885484
Houston689563
Cullman675274
DeKalb672558
Limestone651155
St. Clair623271
Lauderdale611768
Elmore599481
Walker5036133
Talladega493274
Jackson489734
Blount446558
Colbert443059
Autauga402947
Coffee341538
Dale318263
Franklin315136
Chilton282254
Covington279838
Russell26976
Dallas268939
Escambia252234
Clarke229925
Tallapoosa229398
Chambers221461
Marion199743
Lawrence193942
Pike190523
Winston189127
Marengo174826
Bibb174642
Pickens167526
Geneva159018
Butler145245
Barbour140632
Hale139133
Fayette138619
Cherokee136923
Randolph121630
Henry11728
Washington115824
Monroe110911
Clay110834
Lamar101215
Cleburne99516
Macon96630
Lowndes91832
Crenshaw90536
Wilcox85219
Bullock82720
Perry8279
Conecuh82417
Sumter81824
Greene63220
Choctaw48722
Coosa4787
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 564080

Reported Deaths: 6512
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64653847
Davidson59048541
Knox31186268
Rutherford27519234
Hamilton26825258
Williamson17072119
Sumner15132198
Unassigned1497076
Out of TN1478161
Wilson11965121
Montgomery11021118
Sullivan10424170
Washington9849155
Blount936594
Maury8956102
Bradley868865
Sevier858363
Putnam8439115
Madison7749151
Robertson626773
Hamblen561778
Anderson540256
Greene529588
Tipton526052
Gibson485687
Coffee473865
Dickson448658
Bedford442259
Carter427781
Warren427533
Lawrence426657
McMinn421661
Cumberland420749
Roane413448
Dyer411467
Loudon401235
Jefferson371157
Monroe370353
Obion353067
Hawkins348553
Franklin337946
Fayette322645
Lincoln314931
Rhea304646
Weakley298641
Henderson284141
Hardeman279041
Marshall274528
Cheatham273523
Cocke270439
White266737
Campbell261134
Carroll260049
Lauderdale256128
Giles253860
Hardin252134
Macon249341
Wayne235916
Henry226233
Trousdale213412
Haywood212535
Overton209941
DeKalb201430
Smith200423
McNairy196837
Scott191120
Hickman183726
Fentress183527
Marion178025
Johnson175328
Grainger172823
Claiborne160118
Crockett157629
Bledsoe15359
Morgan145811
Chester143928
Unicoi138938
Lake138512
Cannon132411
Decatur131018
Union118212
Grundy115516
Benton114729
Humphreys113312
Lewis112619
Sequatchie111310
Polk110616
Jackson92918
Meigs92714
Stewart84819
Perry83323
Clay82323
Houston78721
Moore6666
Pickett53917
Van Buren5336
Hancock3174

Most Popular Stories

Community Events