Coronavirus cases impacting North Alabama travel agents

With more coronavirus cases popping up across the country, local travel agents tell WAAY 31 they have had several cancellations.

But they tell us their clients are more concerned about being quarantined for the coronavirus, not contracting it.

"Realistically, we're probably down 25 percent," says Stacy Soohoo, owner of Soohoo Travel Group.

Tropical destinations and dream vacations are being canceled because of Coronavirus fears. Local travel agents here in Huntsville tell us their businesses are taking a hit.

"The first quarter of a year is our busiest time so it really has really drastically hurt us," says Soohoo.

Soohoo tells us one of the fears her clients have.

"If we take a cruise we may get quarantined so that's a huge thing for us," she says.

But some -- aren't so worried about being quarantined.

"At the moment I don't have an issue with 14-day quarantine. Luckily I have lots of annual sick days saved up if I needed to use it," says Stacie Yarbrough, a traveler and travel agent.

Soohoo says even though people are canceling their trips, some people are taking advantage of cheaper flights and adventures.

"The good thing is we haven't lost everyone. It's not that everyone is canceling on us...People are just traveling differently," she says.

Both travel agents we spoke with told us they are unsure how many more cancellations they will get now that cases of coronavirus have been reported in Alabama.