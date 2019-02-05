Neighbors: Mooresville home's recycling causing a stink

Some homeowners in Mooresville are complaining of a smell of manure around Interstate 565 in Limestone County. We found out what was causing the smell and where it was actually coming from. The smell is coming from a property right off the Mooresville exit.

Since people who live in Mooresville don't have a recycling program, it leaves some to do it themselves. The homeowner of the property didn't want to go on camera but told us he puts his biodegradable items in the soil to help grow crops.

"We'd just like to have curbside recycling back," said Jack McReynolds, a Mooresville resident.

The historic town used to have free recycling services through a private company, but as of about a year ago, they were on their own. Jack McReynolds owns the Java coffee shop right down the road from the homeowner who does his own recycling. He says even though some homeowners are complaining about the smell, he's just doing what is right.

"Pretty much everybody disposes of their waste, the way their supposed to," said Jack McReynolds.

WAAY-31 reached out to the homeowner where the smell is coming from and he didn't want to go on camera, but tells us he and others have voiced their concerns to the mayor about wanting a recycling service for the town.

"A lot of us expressed that we'd pay for the services if that's what the county would need," said McReynolds.

He says he understands why some decide to recycle on their own.

"It just makes us feel better to know that some of our stuff is going back into more productive use," said McReynolds.

The mayor of Mooresville, Margaret-Anne Crumlish says the city is currently looking for recycling services. She says they've reached out to Athens and Decatur to try and have trucks come that way, but for now she says if people want to recycle, they'll have to drive to the Athens recycling center about a 20-minutes away from the city.