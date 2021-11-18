Mooresville Industrial Park building a number of industrial sites for companies

The Mooresville Industrial Park shared its $50 million plans to create a site for future industries.

The new site will be off of Interstate 65, north of Decatur. It will give an economic boost to the rapidly growing, Limestone County.

“Things are going very well here in North Alabama and it’s not something that just happens overnight,” said Mac McCutcheon, Speaker of the House.

Construction has already started on two of the buildings.

“Now we started construction on phase 1, two buildings here out of originally planned 10," said Kerrick Whisenant, President of Limestone Building Group.

The former cotton field is growing its own new purpose.

“We are looking to grow the area through commercial and industrial space,” said Whisenant.

Several companies have already communicated with the owner of the industrial site, to potentially move into these upcoming spaces. Over 400,000 square ft. is available.

“We are talking to companies all the time that are ready,” said Eddie Hill, Mooresville industrial Park owner.

Although, with the new structures comes the need for skilled workers. North Alabama is home to plenty of industrial schools, technology programs, and colleges.

“There's plenty of workers in the area, it’s a matter of getting them comfortable in what they are doing and getting the skills they need to do the job,” said Hill."

Right now, the biggest hurdle isn’t finding workers, it’s the supply chain shortages. Timing and money, two big components in the operation.

“Energy costs have gone up and that’s driving the cost of steel,” said Whisenant. “The metal packages for each of them have also been slightly delayed.”

Although there are supply chain shortages slightly impacting the park, everything is on course right now. The two buildings already started will take six months, while the construction of all the other buildings will take up to a year and a half to complete.