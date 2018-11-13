Moores Mill Road shut down due to crash

Moores Mill Road between Countess Road and Little Lones Road in Madison County is currently shut down.
The sheriff’s department along with fire and rescue are working a multi-vehicle accident. The Moores Mill volunteer fire department posted on social media two people were ejected from their vehicles and three others hurt. Volunteer fire crews have requested backup from Huntsville fire, Medflight, and the Rescue Squad. The two people ejected were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Sheriff’s deputies advise the road will be shut down for some time but did not say how long the closure is expected to last.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we get information.
