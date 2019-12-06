Photo Gallery 1 Images
Update: The road is open in both directions.
---------------
From earlier:
Moores Mill Road is closed at Stanwood Boulevard due to an accident involving a train.
According to Huntsville police, a car hit a train at the railroad crossing, but no one was injured.
Police are trying to move the train out of the roadway and are waiting for the tow truck to pick up the car. The road should reopen around 8:00 a.m.
Related Content
- Update: Moores Mill Road in Huntsville reopened after car hit train
- Weatherly, Todd Mill roads reopen after vehicle fire
- Huntsville police: Car hit by train on Pratt Avenue
- Moores Mill Road shut down after multi-vehicle wreck
- Neighbors on Moores Mill Road state safety concerns
- Car hits train, shutting down crossings
- UPDATE: I-65 Bridge Reopened
- 1 injured in motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road, Moores Mill Road
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Road reopened after 18-wheeler crash
Scroll for more content...