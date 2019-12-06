Clear

Update: Moores Mill Road in Huntsville reopened after car hit train

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:12 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Update: The road is open in both directions.

From earlier: 

Moores Mill Road is closed at Stanwood Boulevard due to an accident involving a train.  

According to Huntsville police, a car hit a train at the railroad crossing, but no one was injured.

Police are trying to move the train out of the roadway and are waiting for the tow truck to pick up the car. The road should reopen around 8:00 a.m. 

