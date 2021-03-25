Moores Mill Fire offers shelter during severe weather

As storms swept through the South Thursday, people in the area north of Huntsville found shelter at the Moores Mill Fire Station.

The shelter at Station One has room for about 180 people, but only 20 or so used the space for protection during Thursday’s storms.

With a capacity near 200, the department said the shelter generally reaches or nears capacity during serious tornado warnings. Though it wasn’t the case on Thursday, Zachary Trulson, Moores Mill Fire president, said people shouldn’t worry if they don’t have another option.

“We have not had to turn anybody away in the past and we try our hardest not to do that, so we don’t want anybody to be concerned about not coming here because we’ll make room if we have to,” he explained.

While severe weather threats ended across the state before 11 p.m. Thursday, potential hazardous storms are expected to roll through the region this weekend.

For those who might plan to seek shelter at Moores Mill, you will be asked to wear a mask and arrive early. If you plan to bring an animal, you are asked to make sure that it can fit in a cage or kennel that can be put under benches in the shelter.