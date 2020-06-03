Moody police officer fatally shot at motel; 2 in custody

MOODY, Ala. (AP) - A police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night at a motel in Alabama.

Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

There was a possible standoff at the motel with a heavy police presence, and two suspects have been taken into custody. Video from the scene showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles and a medical helicopter at a Super 8 motel.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued this statement:

"I am deeply saddened to hear Sergeant Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night. He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement. In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do -- to uphold the community he served.

"Beyond his career in law enforcement, he was a father, and now, three children are left without

their dad. We must not forget Sgt. Williams’ ultimate sacrifice was that of his family.

"This senseless violence must end. Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted for his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends and his brothers in arms."

United States Attorney Jay E. Town issued this statement:

“Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon. Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.”