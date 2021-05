Monty Rice, a James Clemens alum and former Georgia Bulldog, was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 92nd pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The linebacker played four seasons with Georgia and was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2020, finishing the season with 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack. Rice finished his collegiate career with 219 total tackles in 47 games.