Montgomery Biscuits baseball player's family killed

Blake Bivens, 24, lost his family in a triple murder on Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

According to the ABC affiliate, WSET, a Montgomery Biscuits baseball player, 24-year-old Blake Bivens, lost his family in a triple murder on Tuesday.

WSET reports Bivens' wife, one-year-old son and mother-in-law were found dead in a house in rural Virginia. Biven's brother-in-law, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, is the accused killer.

Bernard has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, WSET says. The Biscuits' double header scheduled for Tuesday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee was cancelled.

